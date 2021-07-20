10 webcams that will take your streaming to the next level in 2021

Looking to build that Twitch audience in 2021? You’ll need the best webcam for streaming. Check out 10 incredible models for all needs and budgets.

Working from home? Thinking of going pro as a gamer? Or looking to expand the audience for your music? The best webcam for streaming is essential.

Luckily, there are a lot of options nowadays, with a range of models catering to all budgets and purposes. So, if you’re looking to present your gaming battle station in crisp 4K, or you just need something affordable and reliable for everyday communication, read on to find your very best webcam for streaming.

Logitech Brio

Working from home but taking it seriously? The Logitech Brio brings the professional out in anyone, even if they are dialling in from the couch.

Sure, it’s aimed at the office, but there’s no reason why this particular webcam couldn’t be your main jam for streaming your next marathon gaming session. With some pretty heavy specs (up to 90 fps), adjustable field of view and more, its clarity is near unrivalled.

Microsoft LifeCam Studio

If you need a webcam that’s reliable and affordable, the Microsoft LifeCam ticks a lot of boxes. And though it’s modestly priced, it’s no slouch when it comes to key specifications.

While it has a 1080p HD sensor, its true claim to fame has to be the built-in TrueColor Technology. This means that if you’re calling from a fluorescently lit bathroom, or the dingy cupboard under the stairs, your video will remain appropriately lit.

Logitech C920 HD PRO

If you’re after a pro-level model but on a tighter budget, the C920 HD PRO from Logitech is a worthy stop on the search for your best webcam for streaming.

It doesn’t quite have the versatility of the aforementioned Brio, but with a wide, 78° field of view, genuine HD video capability (1080p at 30 fps), plus two microphones for stereo recording, it’s still a streaming powerhouse (and you’ll save a bit of cash while you’re at it).

Razer Kiyo

Razer is a name that’s familiar to the gaming crowd. As such, they’ve produced an absolute cracker of a webcam for all the streamers out there: Kiyo.

If you’re a stickler for control, it would be hard to beat in the best webcam for streaming stakes. It features full camera control, 720p at 60 fps, and an adjustable built-in ring light that makes it unbeatable for showing off your most flattering angles to an adoring audience.

Elgato Facecam

If they were handing out prizes for best webcam name, the Facecam would win that every day. But, of course, this miniature beast does a lot more than simply record your face.

A pro-level lens? Check. State-of-the-art motion sensor? Check. 1080p at 60 fps? Check. It’s a beast that’s tailor-made for creators across many a field, where looking the part is all-important.

ClearOne Unite 20 Pro

At the moment, we’re in the habit of working from home and flying solo in general. But if you ever need to stream with 10 of your closest friends in the room with you, the Unite 20 Pro from ClearOne is just about unbeatable.

But why? Well, this webcam comes with a lot of impressive features, but let’s address the elephant in the room: it has a 120° ultra-wide field of view! So, if you did have an actual elephant in the room and you needed to fit it in-shot? This is the best webcam for you.

Lenovo Essential FHD

Need a webcam solution that’s cheap and cheerful? The Essential FHD from Lenovo offers up just that — all the must-haves in a webcam for an unbeatable price.

This sleek and light unit looks the part, provides a generous 95° field of view, stereo microphones and 1080p HD recording. A no-nonsense solution for all your conferencing, communication and streaming needs.

Mevo Start

Mevo is a company that takes streaming seriously and the Start is the embodiment of their approach. It’s a professional-level camera that’s built ruggedly and can stream for the long haul.

It’s the most ‘standalone’- ready rig on this list, with battery power and local recording available via micro SD, not to mention a seriously impressive microphone. Offered in a trio-set as well, Mevo imagines you’ll be crafting compelling multi-camera streams before you know it.

AVer PW315

The AVer PW315 is a clever and incredibly versatile webcam, catering for a broad range of streaming scenarios. And though it’s a piece of cake to set up, it could be the best webcam for streaming because of the tricks it has up its sleeve.

For instance, a wide 95° field of view is available, speaker tracking and AI framing for when those busy Zoom calls get out of hand, 1080p at 60 fps recording, plus a 360° rotation on the camera itself, so any angle is easily captured.

Anker Powerconf C300

Need to set up your next stream or work meeting in a hot sec? As the name suggests, the Powerconf 300 is a powerful (yet elegant) streaming solution indeed.

This little slice of magic from Anker harnesses the power of AI to automatically adjust low-light environments and field of view to squeeze more people into the frame. If your time is money, this webcam is a winner.

