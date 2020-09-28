Bill Murray’s lawyer responds to legal threat from The Doobie Brothers

A hilarious exchange between legal representatives of The Doobie Brothers and Bill Murray is setting the bar for how all disputes should be settled.

Last week we reported that Bill Murray had received a hilariously worded legal threat from a lawyer representing ’70s dad rock icons, The Doobie Brothers.

Well, now a lawyer for Murray has replied with equal levity, and TBH, I think all legal interactions need to aim for this level of wholesomeness.

It all started when Peter T. Paterno, a lawyer for The Doobie Brothers, wrote a letter to Murray demanding that he stop using the band’s 1972 track Listen to the Music in advertisements for his William Murray line of golf clothing. The letter was filled with puns, swipes at some of Murray’s questionable career choices, and comparisons to US President Donald Trump. It also labelled Bill Murray’s clothing line “damn ugly”.

Bill Murray receives a legal demand from the Doobie Brothers. And it’s everything you’d want it to be… pic.twitter.com/R1L99yZSBj — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) September 24, 2020

Now, Murray’s lawyer Alex Yoffe has hit back with a humourous letter:

“First, I would like to compliment you on finding levity in the law at a time when the world and this country certainly could use a laugh. Your client’s demand was able to cut through the noise of the news cycle and remind us how much we all miss live music these days,” Yoffe’s letter begins.

It proceeds to dole out its fair share of heinous puns:

“We would also like to confirm that both our firm, and the good folks at William Murray Golf, are indeed fans of the Doobie Brothers’ music, which is why we appreciate your firm’s choice of “Takin’ It To The Streets”, rather than to the courts, which are already overburdened “Minute By Minute” with real problems.”

Before finally ending with a peace offering in the form of free clothing (which I can’t imagine would fix the problem considering the aforementioned insult):

“Please provide us with the shirt size for yourself, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee, along with which of our client’s shirts you find the least offensive, and we will happily upgrade your wardrobes and hopefully win each of you over as new fans of the brand.

At least that’s “what this fool believes”.”

Read the letter in full below.

In the immortal words of the @TheDoobieBros—”What the people need is a way to make them smile.” William Murray Golf’s attorney @AlexYoffe‘s response to Doobie Brothers’ attorney Peter Paterno, re: “Listen To The Music”.#BillMurray #WilliamMurray #DoobieBrothers pic.twitter.com/rIxmM8wzDV — William Murray Golf (@WMurrayGolf) September 25, 2020

Of course, I’m still confused as to whether this settles the question of illegal music use – I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how The Doobie Brothers respond.