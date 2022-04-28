A fake Billie Eilish quote is doing the rounds again so don’t go thinking she’s a bad guy

If you’ve recently seen a quote about Billie Eilish wishing she was poor, take it for a grain of salt because as it turns out, she never actually said that.

A fake Billie Eilish quote is doing the rounds on the internet at the moment, suggesting the singer said that she “wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.”

The 20-year-old pop star never actually said that, the quote actually originated from screenshots of a fake People article, which was shared around on Twitter.

Blues Clues would be proud, because Billie’s publicists tracked the screenshot back to a Twitter account called @BilliesUpdatess, which has since been suspended.

The full quote read, “‘When I got rich, I started balling my eyes out, I wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.’ Billie said candidly. ‘I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute.’ Billie said laughing.”

The screenshot was posted to Twitter on the 28th of July last year, but it has been shared around a fair bit again recently so there’s a high chance that you’ve seen it.

Speaking to Lead Stories, Billie’s publicist Alexandra Baker said, “It is not true and the account that has been created these fake press clips has been suspended.”

Go pick on someone who would actually say they wished they were poor. Like a certain billionaire who does nothing to fix the world’s problems, yet sleeps in his friends’ spare rooms.