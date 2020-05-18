BOM says incoming cold front will bring rainy week, starting with WA

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has reported that an approaching cold front will bring rain to the nation over the next few days, starting with the south coast of Western Australia.

Residents can expect showers developing today, and these will continue to move East in the coming days.

An incoming cold front will bring wet weather this week, starting with the south coast of WA before moving onto SA, Tasmania, and Victoria, BOM says.

The south coast of Western Australia from Windy Harbour to Esperance can expect showers today, which will then move to South Australia, from Elliston to Mount Gambler, and northern parts of Tasmania by Tuesday morning. Later on Tuesday, the rain is set to move across Victoria, sticking around through to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of NSW including Sydney can expect some possible showers today with the week clearing up until the rain is predicted to return on Thursday. Elsewhere parts of Queensland, including Brisbane can expect a shower or two all week, whilst the Northern Territory is predicted to be rain-free for the rest of the week.

This is perhaps just the first taste of the months to come, with BOM recently predicting that we are set for a wet winter ahead.