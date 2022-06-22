Brad Pitt is quitting acting

In a shockingly-candid new interview, Brad Pitt reveals that his acting days are numbered: “I consider myself on my last leg.”

In a recent interview with British GQ, award-winning actor Brad Pitt revealed a lot of surprising information about his personal and professional life. Known by fans and co-stars alike as a rather private person, this interview is said to be his most forthright and eye-opening one.

Published yesterday, it covers all aspects of Brad’s turbulent life, including his divorce from Angelina in 2016, his battle with depression, giving up cigarettes, and the “last semester” of his dwindling acting career.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” said the actor. “This last semester or trimester.” He continued, “what is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

