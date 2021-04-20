Britney Spears continues posting cryptic images to Instagram, following the release of Framing Britney Spears.

UPDATE: Shortly after first publishing this story, Britney’s younger sister Jaime Lynn Spears made an attempt to shut down Instagram critics who insisted she and her family weren’t doing enough to help Britney through her mental health struggles.

“People have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters” Jaime Lynn replied to an Instagram comment. It had just been revealed that Jaime Lynn would be the named trustee for Britney Spears’ fortune.

On February 5th 2021, The New York Times released Framing Britney Spears, a documentary television film that explores Spears’ celebrity, conservatorship and the fan-driven #FreeBritney movement. At the end of the documentary it is shown that Spears’ was asked to be interviewed, but it was never known if she received the request.

On March 30 2021, Spears posted her feelings regarding the documentary on Instagram. Her caption reads: “I was embarrassed by the light they put me in…I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes!!!!”

However, fans remain sceptical on whether Spears posted the caption or not, after claims made by her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, that she does not control her social media accounts.

Since March this year, Spears has been posting a number of stock photos and images of herself with the cryptic caption “RED“. Some of the photos include a red fridge, cherries and her hands wrapped in red fingerless gloves. Fans believe this was prompted after commenters began requesting Britney “wear red” in the next photo she posted to signal if she needed help.

Shortly after the documentary aired, a probate judge dismissed objections by her father Jamie regarding the co-conservatorship arrangement.

Read on to find out the history of Britney Spears’ media presence, and how her unusual Instagram roused concerns amongst fans.

Britney Spears’ Instagram history.

Britney Spears’ Instagram has been a source of contention for quite some time now. Stacked with videos of her eclectic dances, daily affirmations, and stock images of cheetahs, the sheer chaotic energy has had many fans worried. Some are just happy to see her doing her best, others are quick to judge, but many are drawing parallels between her current content and ongoing rumours pertaining to her conservatorship.

The #FreeBritney movement is back with vengeance and, in light of this, Spears herself has taken to Instagram to speak out against those who seek to criticise her. “I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy,” she writes alongside an excerpt of biblical scripture.

“This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness,” Spears posted this morning (July 11).

The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, yet these were also counterbalanced with comments asking if the singer was “okay.”

Back in February, Business Insider Australia reported that Spears’ 12-year conservatorship had been extended until August 22nd. Initially ordered back in 2008, the arrangement hands all legal control over her $59 million fortune, personal assets, and life decisions to her father and allocated lawyer. Her guardianship was implemented following the singer’s infamous mental health crisis between 2007 and 2008.

Whilst Spears’ management claim that she is very involved in decision-making, fans are not so convinced. A viral TikTok posted by user @moonwalkmars addressed the connection between her lack of rights and her ongoing behaviour on social media. Mars claims that Spears had been overexposed to anti-psychotic medication as a way to make her “submissive to her handlers,” thus explaining her unusual content. While these rumours have been around for years, there is no evidence to support the claim of forced intoxication made in the video.

As this matter has been kept firmly behind closed doors, there’s still no confirmation if the fan theories are completely accurate. However, with the #freebritney TikTok hashtag currently boasting over 50.5 million posts, it’s pretty likely that Spears fans will get to the bottom of her conservatorship, find the meaning behind her Instagram, and achieve justice for Britney.

