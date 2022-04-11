Britney announces she’s expecting a child with her new fiancé

Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child, the first with her new fiancé Sam.

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant for the first time in 15 years, expecting her first child with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

The announcement featured Britney’s trademark liberal emoji use, while opening up about her past experiences with perinatal depression and having her privacy invaded by paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney has two children already, Jayden (15) and Sean (16), who she had during her marriage with Kevin Federline, aka K-Fed.

More to come.