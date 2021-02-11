Strap in: BTS are landing their own MTV Unplugged special

Huge news for K-pop stans, the legends themselves, BTS, will grace the MTV stage for their very own Unplugged special.

Joining the hallowed halls where Nirvana, Lauryn Hill, Miley Cyrus, and Paul McCartney once stood, the ARMY will be taking their rightful place in Unplugged history. K-pop kings BTS will be gracing our screens for the latest instalment of the iconic series, set to air on February 23.

Their set was filmed in Seoul and reportedly will feature some of their biggest hits.

Following on from a huge year that included the release of their biggest hit Dynamite, the BTS Unplugged special will premiere on Tuesday, February 23 (9 pm EST). For us old mates over in Australia, that means we’ll be able to catch the action at 1 pm the next day (February 24).

‘DNA’ MV has surpassed 1.2 billion views on Youtube, @BTS_twt’s first video to achieve this! pic.twitter.com/HkdEQCBtxc — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) February 10, 2021

Foxtel will broadcast the performance across their multiple MTV affiliate channels; including MTV (channel 122), Fetch (104), and MTV Hits (801). The set will be replayed in the following week.

.@BTS_twt wishes you Happy Lunar New Year’s Day from Seoul. It’s gonna be a good year! pic.twitter.com/t2wFZ7WO5b — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) February 11, 2021

The group’s latest studio album, BE, was unleashed to the public at the end of last year. Thanks to said album and their slew of smash hits, the boys set a record as the first K-pop group to top the Billboard 100.