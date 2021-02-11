New copyrights suggest Nintendo is planning something for ‘The Legend of Zelda’ franchise

Buzz is generating that Nintendo is planning an official remaster of various Legend of Zelda games. Internet sleuths believe they have found conclusive proof.

The last few hours have seen online speculation grow that Nintendo is indeed planning a new release of some of their classic Legend of Zelda games. Reddit and Twitter have been awash with rumours for awhile, but today marks what may be a critical development.

It has been uncovered that Nintendo recently filed copyrights for the titles of Phantom Hourglass, Wind Waker, Skyward Sword, and Ocarina of Time in Australia. All of these titles relate to their iconic Legend of Zelda series and are ripe to be brought back into the spotlight.

Ocarina of Time, one of the most acclaimed games in Nintendo’s history, hasn’t been updated since the successful 2011 Nintendo 3DS version. Considering modern trends, one could say that a facelift is rather overdue.

While this evidence does not confirm that Nintendo is planning on doing anything immediately, or indeed at all, the timing certainly is interesting. A fan-made version of Ocarina of Time running on Unreal Engine 4 surfaced recently and was greeted with a great deal of excitement by Zelda fans.

Nintendo was rather more… silent, in terms of their response. It’s quite possible they didn’t appreciate the added expectation that comes with seeing a Zelda game rendered in state-of-the-art graphics. Especially so if they have been quietly planning a more modest remaster.

Apparently Skyward sword and ocarina of Time are also there 👍 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Ei7ngyjI9e — Kunal Pratap (@kunalprats) February 10, 2021

So as you can see there isn’t really anything that could be described as concrete. However, there is indisputably some movement going on behind the scenes in regards to the Legend of Zelda franchise.

Considering the response that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is receiving at the moment, and the fact that they released an updated version of three key Mario games last year, it would be no surprise if Nintendo has started planning a deluxe collection of its own.

As some extra food for speculation, Super Mario 3D All-Stars was released in celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary. Meanwhile The Legend of Zelda turns 35 on February 21st, 2021, meaning an announcement might come sooner than we think.