Buddy Guy Returns to Sydney

Buddy Guy brings the Blues back to Sydney

After 12 long years, blues legend Buddy Guy is returning to the Sydney Opera House on 1 April.

Almost 90, Buddy is still playing the blues with the same fire that’s inspired Hendrix, Clapton, and countless others.

Fresh from his role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, he’ll deliver a set that touches on his full career, guitar, voice, and stories all included.

“I’ve been playing the blues a long time, but there’s nothing like bringing it to new places and old friends. Australia’s got some real blues lovers, and I can’t wait to make that guitar talk for them one more time,” he says.

It’s a rare chance to see a true bluesman at work, no frills, just true musicianship from a living legend.

Tickets are on sale now, don’t miss it.