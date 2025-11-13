[gtranslate]
Buddy Guy Returns to Sydney

by Tammy Moir

Buddy Guy brings the Blues back to Sydney

After 12 long years, blues legend Buddy Guy is returning to the Sydney Opera House on 1 April.

Almost 90, Buddy is still playing the blues with the same fire that’s inspired Hendrix, Clapton, and countless others.

Fresh from his role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, he’ll deliver a set that touches on his full career, guitar, voice, and stories all included.

“I’ve been playing the blues a long time, but there’s nothing like bringing it to new places and old friends. Australia’s got some real blues lovers, and I can’t wait to make that guitar talk for them one more time,” he says.

It’s a rare chance to see a true bluesman at work, no frills, just true musicianship from a living legend.

Tickets are on sale now, don’t miss it.

