Cardi B’s generous donation supports the victims of Bronx fire

Cardi B has vowed to cover funeral costs for the 17 people who died in the Bronx apartment fire earlier this month.

On January 9, an apartment fire in the Bronx borough of New York City claimed the lives of 17 people, including eight children.

According to the New York Mayor’s office, Cardi B will be donating money to assist the families of those who died in the blaze, covering the burial costs of their loved ones.

In a statement, Cardi revealed, “When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” said the rapper. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The Mayor showed his gratitude in his own statement, “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

In 2018, Cardi B donated $8,000 to the family of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old girl who was murdered in the Bronx. Then in 2020, the rapper donated $2 million to COVID relief and posted a tweet promising to match any donations that her fans had made.

Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

So far, the fire fund set up by the Mayor, Eric Adams has raised more than $2.5 million USD from personal donations, businesses and other organisations.

