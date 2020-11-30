Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein is writing and directing a Heart biopic

Lead Heart singer Ann Wilson has revealed a biopic written and directed by Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein is in the works.

One of the most iconic underground rock bands of the ’70s and ’80s has recently announced a biopic film in the early stages of development. In an interview on SiriusXM just 2 days ago, Ann Wilson (lead singer for Heart) announced that Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein is working with Amazon to put together a film based on her and her sister Nancy Wilson, spanning their rise to fame from early childhood to the challenges the group faced towards the ’90s.

Wilson mentions in the interview that she has taken a look at the first draft of Brownstein’s script and “it’s really cool”. She also reveals that Brownstein is working closely with producer Lynda Obst, who helped produce hit films such as Interstellar and Sleepless in Seattle.

Whilst details, such as if the actors will be expected to sing Heart hits (as Taron Egerton pulled off in Rocketman), are not yet known, Wilson mentioned that the film has already received interest from actors who are looking to take on the iconic roles of the sisters.

“Anne Hathaway came forward but I don’t think she’s exactly right for it,” she disclosed.

a Heart biopic???! YES YES YESSS I WANT IN🙌🏻 — C (@crissxtinaa) November 29, 2020

Taking on the incredible story of the electric rock band, and the already-invested interest from many fans, Brownstein will be making her feature film directorial debut with a lot of pressure resting on her shoulders.

Apparently, I’m the only one who is concerned about CB’s ability to pull off a biopic about Heart. Her TV show for her memoir wasn’t picked up. The Nowhere Inn was the only Midnight selection at Sundance not to be purchased quickly. Hope she proves me wrong. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Haulin’ Oats (@Trending2Tee) November 29, 2020

There is also the question of if the biopic will see Heart give another shot at a reunion performance, after their last concert in 2016 ended with Ann’s husband, Dean Wetter, arrested for assaulting Nancy’s children backstage.

Although pre-production has been delayed due to COVID-19, one thing is for sure – the film is sure to have a lot of Heart.