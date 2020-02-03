Lead singer of The 1975, Matt Healy, has announced a solo acoustic gig in Sydney in aid of the bushfire relief effort.

The frontman of the English pop-rock band unveiled the details of the show at the Sydney leg of Laneway Festival, which took place yesterday at The Domain.

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy will be playing a stripped-back show in Sydney tomorrow night in support of the bushfire relief, along with some Aussie favourites.

A few weeks ago Healy took to Instagram to reveal his desire to play shows in support of the crisis.

Now, speaking on the matter, Healy described: “I haven’t spoken about Australia yet so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to sell tickets.”

“I’m going to try and play all the acoustic-y kind of songs,” he continued. “It might just be me or me and one of the guys or something like that. But that’s what we’re going to do. So I think it’ll probably be in Sydney.”

The gig will take place at The Metro Theatre tomorrow evening (4th of February) and will include appearances from Ruel, Mansionair, E^ST, and Kučka.

The 1975 had to pull out of their show at the Brisbane leg of Laneway Festival on Saturday after Healy was hospitalised with a “serious illness”.

Taking to Twitter, Healy updated fans on the matter: “Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes. I am alive and well shit just got way too vibey I’m still taking it easy but I’ll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!!”

Last year, Matt Healy made headlines when he kissed a fan during a concert in Dubai, in protest of their harsh anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The band have recently been announced as the closing act for the 2020 NME Awards next week. This year they’ve been nominated for Best British Song, Best British Band, and Best Festival Headliner, among others.

In the meantime, Matt Healy will appear tomorrow night at The Metro Theatre. Head over to Secret Sounds for more information.