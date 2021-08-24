New Zealand politician tells Kiwis to “spread their legs” when exercising

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand’s COVID-19 Response Minister, accidentally tells Kiwis to go out and “spread their legs” despite social distancing rules.

Screw the pandemic, am I right?

On Sunday, when speaking before the media to share the latest updates on COVID-19 numbers in New Zealand, Hipkins’ let slip some health advice that does not conform to social distancing guidelines — not at all.

“It is a challenge for people in high density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people,” Hipkins said when explaining the importance of social distancing during outdoor exercise.

The country’s Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, was seen raising his eyebrows at Hipkins’ words. Footage from the press conference shows Dr Bloomfield visibly trying not to laugh at the minister’s unorthodox advice.

Later, Hipkins corrected himself, saying that he meant “stretch their legs”.

“I’m sure you’re all going to have fun with me later,” Hipkins said before putting on his mask. The reporters laughed at his joke.

Hipkins also took to Facebook to address his blunder: “At least I’ve given you all something to laugh about,” he wrote with a laughing/crying emoji.

Social media quickly latched onto the minister’s words, with many using them as an excuse to crack jokes and lighten the mood.

“Don’t forget to go out there and spread your legs team,” one Twitter user wrote.

“As a country we are never going to be able to take the phrase ‘super spreader’ seriously ever again, are we? #spreadyourlegs,” another user tweeted.

New Zealand is currently in a level 4 lockdown after COVID-19’s Delta variant made its way to the country.

Over 100 cases of the virus have been reported since the outbreak began in Auckland.

The city’s lockdown will stay in place until 11:59pm on August 31, whereas the nationwide lockdown “has been extended for four days”.

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s priority is to eliminate the virus and “to hold the course for longer”.

“Six days into the outbreak, we are building a picture of Delta’s spread.”

“There remain a number of unanswered questions, and with Delta more certainty is needed.”