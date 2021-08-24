Tyler, the Creator announces Australian and New Zealand 2022 tour dates

Tyler, the Creator, has announced 2022 tour dates for Australia and New Zealand for his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

Tyler, The Creator, will be playing Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 22, before heading to Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, July 26.

This will be followed by concerts at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on July 29 and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on August 2.

Accompanying him will be regular collaborator and popular R’n’B singer-songwriter, Kali Uchis.

The last time Tyler performed in Australia was during 2020’s New Year’s day annual Field Day.

tyler the creator and kali uchis are having a concert in sydney next year 😭😭😭😭😭😭 IM GONNA CRY IM SO EXCITED — dilará (@BARBSTREISTAN) August 23, 2021

🚨 TOUR ANNOUNCE 🚨@tylerthecreator announces his first Australian headline tour in over 8 years. He’s bringing his CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour to Australia in July/August 2022, with @KALIUCHIS as special guest. Tickets on sale Thursday 2 September 👉 https://t.co/IxcnARQQVK pic.twitter.com/AFdq7OqAOI — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) August 22, 2021

This 2022 tour will mark Tyler, the Creator’s first headlining show in over 8 years.

He had previously cancelled his 2015 tour after a visa ban campaign by the feminist group Collective Shout. Collective Shout launched a petition to immigration minister Peter Dutton in July 2015.

They rallied to cancel his visa to perform due to lyrics that included references to rape and violence against women.

This campaign proved successful, and Tyler did not play his 2015 Australian tour, much to many fans chagrin. Subsequently, Collective Shout’s Coralie Allison was unfortunately barraged with death threats.

Tickets for the Call Me If You Get Lost Tour will be available on Thursday, September 2nd.