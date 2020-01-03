Coachella announce insane 2020 line up and sell out instantly

Coachella have dropped what is perhaps the largest line up we have seen in recent years. As promised Rage Against The Machine are headlining along with Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

To top it off, Weekend 1 is already sold out and our finger is hovering over the mouse for Weekend 2 pre-sales.

Coachella have dropped a mind blowing line up. It proudly sports a huge amount of Aussie talent and has sold out Weekend 1 in record time.

If you’ve ever thought about checking out the Golden State of California then this is your time because Coachella have just dropped one of the wildest line ups we’ve ever seen. I mean, even the second and third row acts are essentially headliners.

Thanks to the recent resurgence of Rage Against The Machine we have some historic royalty rounding out the bill along with Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

To up the anti there is a whole bunch of amazing Australian talent on the line-up including: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Chats, Amyl and The Sniffers, Flume, GG MAGREE, Hayden James, Skegss, Dom Dolla and Sampa The Great.

There are a slew of other incredible names such as Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Disclosure, Run The Jewels, FKA Twigs, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rex Orange County.

Weekend 2 presale goes live on Monday the 6th of Jan at 12pm PT.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Coachella 2020 lineup:

(Sandy) Alex G

100 gecs

21 Savage

88rising’s Double Happiness

Adam Port

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Anna Calvi

Ari Lennox

Aya Nakamura

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Big Sean

Big Wild

BIGBANG

Bishop Briggs

black midi

Black Pumas

Black Coffee

BROCKHAMPTON

Calvin Harris

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cashmere Cat

Channel Tres

Charli XCX

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Conan Gray

Crumb

Cuco

DaBaby

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Denzel Curry

Detlef

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

ela minus

Ellen Allien

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

Epik High

Erick Morillo

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Floating Points

Flume

Fontaines D.C.

Frank Ocean

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Friendly Fires

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls

GRiZ

Guy Laliberté

Hatsune Miku

Hayden James

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

J.I.D

Jai Wolf

Jayda G

Jessie Reyez

Joji

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyle Watson

Kynda Black

L’Impératrice

Lana Del Rey

Lane 8

Lauren Daigle

Ленинград (Leningrad)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Uzi Vert

Lost Kings

Louis the Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Malaa

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Marina

Masego

Matoma

Megan Thee Stallion

Melé

MIKA

Monolink

Mura Masa

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Noname

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

ONYVAA

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Rage Against the Machine

Raveena

Rex Orange County

Rich Brian

Roddy Ricch

Run the Jewels

Sahar Z

Sama’

Sampa the Great

Sara Landry

Sasha Sloan

Satori

SebastiAn

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Skegss

SLANDER

Sleaford Mods

slowthai

Snail Mail

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

Swae Lee

Tchami

Testpilot

The Chats

The Comet Is Coming

The HU

The Martinez Brothers

The Murder Capital

The Regrettes

Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Tiga

TNGHT

TOKiMONSTA

Travis Scott

Viagra Boys

VNSSA

Weyes Blood

Whipped Cream

Yaeji

YBN Cordae

YUNGBLUD