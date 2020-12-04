Corduroy enter into an eternal summer of indie-pop bliss on ‘I’m So Bored’

On their latest single, Corduroy trade funk-filled grooves for bright indie-pop beats that get you up and grooving.

Corduroy are back with a warm and dreamy new single to fill your Summer afternoon.

I’m So Bored is one of those songs that just melts like ice-cream, cascading with lightly reverbed guitars, turquoise riffs, and a sweltering bass line.

Known for their neo-soul-inspired melodies, I’m So Bored drags the Wellington locals’ sonic along the spectrum of indie-pop. They bring more urgency to their bassline, a dash of sunburn to their melody, and oceans of introspection.

Singing of insecurity and the anxieties that come with any relationship, Corduroy serve up summertime grooves on a platter. I’m So Bored is one of those tracks that just buries itself in your brain for days.

“I’m So Bored is an upbeat, uplifting indie-pop track which tells the story of being sick of yourself and all the things you say you will do and be,” the band explain. “It’s a track that was just made for summer, and we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as the band did writing it.”

With this being the first single off their upcoming EP, Poor Man’s Velvet, we’re on the edge of our seats waiting to see what the band delivers next.

