“I feel like a complete f**k-up and I’m sorry,” Daniel Johns apologises after DUI charge

After he was recently charged with drink driving, Silverchair front man Daniel Johns has taken to social media to apologise to fans.

Daniel Johns revealed in March that he had been involved in a car accident which prompted him to plead guilty to high-range drink driving.

Following the accident, the Silverchair singer checked himself into rehab to recover from alcohol abuse, publicly admitting, “Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy”.

Now, Johns has opened up to his followers, revealing the details of his addiction to alcohol and apologising for his behaviour.

“My drinking had become a bigger problem than I even realised, and how I have used it to help numb a range of deeper psychological issues that I’ve been living with since childhood,” the post read.

“Some of these issues you know, and a lot cut much deeper. Alcohol is not medicine. I should never have treated it like it was. I feel like a complete f**k-up and I’m sorry.”

The statement continued, “I take full responsibility for my actions on the evening of March 23rd, I am deeply remorseful and I am working every day to make amends. I am handling these matters professionally and privately. For legal reasons, I am unable to talk specifics on social media or elsewhere until after June 22nd.”

Earlier this week it was also revealed that Johns may face jail time for his DUI charge, with court proceedings to take place at a later date.