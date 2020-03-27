Yuka Kitamara, the composer for From Software’s Dark Souls 2 & 3, Bloodborne, and Sekiro, will be returning for Elden Ring.

She recently confirmed the news on Twitter, in response to fan speculation.

The news only builds hype for what is arguably the most anticipated game of the year; one of the most respected game developers teaming up with the storytelling genius of George R.R. Martin. Throw in a tried and tested composer and things are looking promising, indeed.

Yes, I am🌟 — Yuka Kitamura (@_Yuka_Kitamura_) March 25, 2020



Game director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, spoke more about the upcoming fantasy game in a recent interview. “Even when compared to the Dark Souls series, I believe this title will provide even more variety in the ways for players to overcome challenges and tweak their tactics when facing enemies”

He has also described it as “without a doubt our biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume.”

Aside from last year’s trailer, further information on Elden Ring has been quite scarce. Even the release date is elusive, with the intended unveiling in June 2020 looking increasingly unlikely. Consequently, revelations such as this one are a welcome piece of concrete info. Kitamura has received global recognition for her compositions, you can hear a couple of them below to see why.

