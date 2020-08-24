“Donald is cruel”: Trump slammed by sister Maryanne in secretly recorded audio

New leaked audio reveals that Donald Trump’s presidency has been a point of contention even in the Trump household, with his sister Maryanne criticising him in leaked audio.

Looks like the often corrupt and careless governance of Donald Trump is even scaring those closest to him, with new audio revealing that his sister Maryanne Trump Barry thinks of the president as a “cruel” man with “no principles.”

The audio was recorded and leaked by whistle-blower and Maryanne’s own daughter Mary Trump as part of her 2020 exposé: Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

On Saturday, the Washington Post revealed new audio of Maryanne condemning the actions of her brother. The series of voice memos, covertly recorded by Maryanne’s daughter Mary, were made in the period of late 2018 to early 2019 and reveal Trump’s respected elder sister bitterly criticising the president’s ethics and motivations in the White House. The audio has just come into the public domain under New York law.

“I mean, my God! If you were a religious person, you want to help people,” Maryanne says in relation to the president’s separation of refugee families at the US-Mexico border. “Not do this.”

In another recording, she rants about “the phoniness of it all … the phoniness and this cruelty,” stating what she has not admitted in public before is that “Donald is cruel.”

While niece Mary has been deplored by President Donald Trump as “not exactly a family favourite”, Donald’s eldest sister Maryanne has had an outwardly affectionate relationship with her brother. In the recordings, Maryanne speculates that her brother has never read her opinions on immigration cases because he doesn’t read at all.

“What has he read?” Mary asks, to which Maryanne responds: “No. He doesn’t read.” She also adds: “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.”

Maryanne goes onto say that she wishes he would “cut off his twitter account” saying, “I said that to him about, six months, a year ago. ‘Get rid of Twitter. Stop this.’”

When asked about the recordings, President Trump shunned them off to the side, “Every day it’s something else, who cares.” White House officials also denied being phased by the revelations, saying they were just operating “politics and usual”.

“Donald is out for Donald. Period.”, says Maryanne Trump Barry, Donnie’s sister. We believe her. — Karlie Focus14-I adopted Maine! #DemCast (@KarlieInCali) August 23, 2020

Maryanne Trump: “The only time Donald went to church was when the cameras were there..But that’s all about his base. He has no principles. None!” — Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) August 23, 2020

Trump is a sadist, an essential component of malignant narcissism, and his sister knows it “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”—Maryanne Trump Barry — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 23, 2020

In the recordings, Maryanne sides with Mary, revealing that she too is hoping the Trump reign end soon. “I hope so,” she replies.

Us too Maryanne, us too.