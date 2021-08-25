Dr Disrespect claims he’s “suing the f**k out of” Twitch

A year after his ban from Twitch, Dr Disrespect claims he now knows why it happened, and that he’s planning on suing the company.

Last year, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, was reportedly banned from Twitch for reasons that were never really revealed. Twitch’s own statement at the time was fairly vague and seemed to leave people with a lot of questions – questions that were left unanswered for a whole year.

The statement from Twitch read: “As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Beahm later spoke about the anxiety he experienced following the ban in a Youtube video. He described being at “such a good point” in his streaming career, only “to have that taken away… and to not know why”.

But a year later and Beahm is now claiming that he knows the reason for the ban. He addresses it in another, more recent Youtube video where he goes into details about the huge impact it had. The loss was more than financial, he says, with sponsorships, partnerships, and networking simply gone.

Even despite those details, he fails to tell viewers what the exact reason for his ban really was. All he shares is that he does “know the reason why now” and that he’s planning on “suing the f**k out of them”. At least he wasn’t quite as vague as Twitch was.

We can only guess at why Dr Disrespect decided not to share the exact reason with us. Maybe he was advised not to by his lawyer, or maybe it’s part of a scheme. We’ll have to wait and find out.