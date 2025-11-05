DWTS guest judge Flavor Flav causes scoreboard chaos

Flavor Flav’s guest judging sparked controversy after a scoring mishap and inconsistent critiques left fans and critics divided

Flavor Flav made a memorable, if slightly chaotic, entrance on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 this week, joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge for the show’s “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” night.

Known more for hype than ballroom expertise, Flav brought his usual energy, but also sparked a bit of controversy.

tv The most talked-about moment came during Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy’s pasodoble. While the regular judges awarded perfect 10s, Flav accidentally gave a 9, later admitting it was a “wrong button” error and that he wasn’t allowed to change it.

Fans were quick to call out the mishap, arguing it robbed the pair of a perfect 40/40 and highlighted inconsistencies in his judging.

Social media buzzed with words like “chaotic” and “infuriating,” and critics pointed out that while Flav’s presence added star power, his scoring often lacked the technical insight expected of a ballroom judge.

Other couples received unusually high scores, which only fueled the debate about fairness, while Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkovskiy were eliminated, a decision some viewers felt was impacted by the scoring irregularities.

Season 34 hasn’t crowned a winner yet, but with Flavor Flav on the panel, it’s clear the show is leaning just as much on spectacle as it is on technique.

Fans will be watching closely as the finale approaches, wondering whether the drama on the dance floor will translate into a fair fight for the mirrorball trophy, or if the chaos continues.