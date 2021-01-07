EB Games are selling games for $0.50 in a wild stock clearance sale

Broke gamers of the world unite! Australian retailer EB Games have a ridiculous back catalogue they need to be clear of – for real this time. They’ve got an insane amount of games at costs ranging from $0.50 – $10. Yes, a single shiny silver will be able to get you a whole new game.

Now, speculation abounds as to why this is happening, but all signs point to space. With the ever increasing gap between digital and physical sales, I reckon EB Games just need to shift some product. Excuse me while I take advantage and nab myself every game under the sun, then dive into a pool of my savings.

The full list of games on sale is exhaustive, I’m actually tired after trying to finish it. It’s also limited to PS4 and Nintendo Switch games, and you’ll need to duck into a real store to actually score any of these deals – they’re physical copies only.

If you want to give the full list a go for yourself, check out EB’s Nintendo specials and their Playstation deals. Our pick of the pack is:

Nintendo Switch

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido – $1.00

Slay the Spire – $9.95

Darksiders Genesis – $9.95

Dungeon of The Endless – $9.95

Saints Row IV: Reelected – $9.95

Blacksad: Under The Skin – $9.95

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $9.95

Saints Row IV: Reelected (preowned) – $9.00

Bomber Crew: Complete Edition – $4.95

Super Epic – $4.95

Mahjong Deluxe 3 (preowned) – $4.00

Riot: Civil Unrest – $2.95

Ash of Gods: Redemption – $2.95

Killer Queen Black – $4.95

PS4