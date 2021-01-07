Drop everything! The US Government are releasing their intel on UFOs

Thanks to COVID, US intelligence agencies have to turn over all their dirt on UFOs.

Last week, ex-President and certified cooker Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief bill that allocated $2.3 trillion to pandemic aid. Inside this 5,600-page bill, however, just happened to be a very random law that requires US intelligence services to turn over an unclassified UFO report to the Senate.

According to reports, the government’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) taskforce must provide “a detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or held” by the majority of the country’s intel agencies.

According to the bill, the UAP report will also have to include “identification of any incidents or patterns that indicate a potential adversary may have achieved breakthrough aerospace capabilities that could put United States strategic or conventional forces at risk.”

In the last year, the Pentagon has declassified three videos of UAP sightings made by the US navy, filmed in 2004 and 2015. These recordings show dark, circular objects mysteriously speeding through the sky.

“There’s a whole fleet of them,” one navy officer is heard saying. “They’re all going against the wind. The wind’s 120 knots to the west. Look at that thing, dude!” another adds.

These #UFO videos are 2-15 years old. Last year the US #Navy confirmed them & videos were released to the public. The #Pentagon just confirmed them now. pic.twitter.com/8SBdtbsE2m — Ronnie (@Westnile2) April 27, 2020

Former assistant secretary of defence for intelligence, Christopher Mellon, has tweeted out his support for the release and his hopes that Biden’s administration would “rigorously execute its oversight prerogatives” in regards to extraterrestrial sightings.

“The concerns of the public and numerous military personnel have been ignored by the national security bureaucracy for far too long.”