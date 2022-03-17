Ed Sheeran’s court case causing debate between musos

Music experts are struggling to agree when it comes to whether or not Ed Sheeran copied the word of another singer on his 2017 single Shape Of You.

Ed Sheeran is currently facing copyright infringement but denies stealing the Chorus of Sami Switch’s Oh Why for the “oh I, oh I, oh I, oh I” part of his hook.

Two forensic musicologists were called to argue both sides of the copyright case and one said the songs were “distinctly different” while the other argued there were “significant similarities”.

Why don’t you listen for yourself and see what you think?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>