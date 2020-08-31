Elon Musk has shown off his latest brain-chip invention…on a pig

Billionaire Elon Musk has shown off his latest tech success, a brain-chip implant, describing the technology as “a Fitbit in your skull, with tiny wires”.

When Black Mirror announced back in May that 2020 was “too bleak” for a new season, Elon Musk said “hold my MAGA hat, Imma be right back.” Now, the man has capped off August 2020 by announcing on YouTube live that he has mastered mind-reading brain implants.

The living proof? A pig named Gertrude. Yep, 2020 has no limits and gives no f**ks.

On Friday, billionaire tech mastermind Elon Musk went onto YouTube to live-stream the latest feat of his mysterious neuroscience company Neuralink. The new development in question has been described by its creator as “a Fitbit in your skull, with tiny wires.” Basically, it’s a coin-sized, brain-machine interface, which eventually will see people controlling devices with their literal thoughts.

Neuralink isn’t exactly new, it was founded way back in 2016 and has made some insane progress since. On the website, the company says it develops “ultra high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers,” and has been responsible for some of Musk’s most notoriously bizarre tech innovations (think: a microchip to stream music right into your brain).

The latest live-stream-worthy innovation was the success of the Neuralink device in the test-subject of Gertrude the pig, who was the first living subject to receive the chip, having been implanted with the device two months ago.

While Gertrude is the first subject, Musk says he intends to develop the Neuralink to a level of sophistication where it can be implanted safely into human brains. To do so, it would have to be done by manipulating the wires into the skull without impeding on the brain.

If you’re not unsettled by the idea of wires being literally **threaded** through your actual brain, a designer at the firm has described the process as being “super-complicated,” way more advanced than the capability of human doctors. So, essentially the surgeries would be undertaken by “highly-precise” micro-robots “with almost a sewing machine-like, micro-precise needle and thread…in the exact right location.”

But, if all goes ahead, apparently, the Neuralink could help cure common brain issues such as memory loss, blindness, depression, insomnia, seizures, and addiction.

Catch the live-stream below: