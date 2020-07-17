We’ve got another wholesome one to help you get through the day. A video has gone viral overnight on Twitter of a cockatoo dancing to a bunch of different ringtones. The little bird changes his dance according to the sounds.

It’s absolutely adorable.

This viral video of a cockatoo dancing to different ringtones is sure to brighten up your day.

The ringtones are easily recognisable and the dances are simple and just too cute for words. Check out the video below.

Look, we understand that there’s obviously some human involvement in the bird’s little dancing number. But look how happy he is. He clearly loves his human.

The 2-minute video has around 32.8 thousand views so far. The comments reveal the viewers and their joyous reactions to the cockatoo as he adds a little light to the shit-show that is 2020.

Here are a few of their comments:

it’s cute and all but there’s a hand behind the bird and they are clasping the bird from under it’s wings so it’s not really the bird dancing. but the human moving them around. The wings are kinda big so it covers the hand. you can tell he loves and trusts his human parents. — じじ (@alwaysJiji) July 15, 2020

You just broke my heart. It’s 2020. I need to believe in dancing ring tone bird. — VioletBrown (@Brown01Violet) July 15, 2020

We still appreciate the little bird for his efforts and we thank him for making us happy.