Euan Hart’s ‘Snowflake’ Live From Happy Session Lands on Spotify

Euan Hart’s Snowflake – a hypnotic, heartache-laced acoustic gem – lands on Spotify

Originally recorded in 2022, Euan Hart’s Live From Happy session has finally hit Spotify, bringing his hauntingly beautiful single Snowflake to new ears.

Stepping away from his band Last Thursday, Hart delivers a delicate yet gripping performance, his mesmerising vocals weaving through dreamy guitar lines and airy harmonies.

Backed by Dylan Lee on electric guitar and vocals, Snowflake captures the sting of unrequited love – like chasing something ephemeral, only to watch it vanish.

With its melancholic lyricism and hypnotic sound, this track lingers like a ghost.

Stream it now or revisit the full Live From Happy session here.