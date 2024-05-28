Beer Festivals & Singalongs: Here are the best things to do this month

Sydney’s winter might be here, but that doesn’t mean the city’s cultural scene goes into hibernation

June and July are packed with festivals and events that are sure to keep you entertained. Whether you’re into beer or music, there’s something for everyone.

Check out these three must-see events happening across Sydney and Tassie.

GABS Festival Sydney: (June)

GABS (The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular) is taking over the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour. It’s not just any beer fest – it’s the ultimate craft beer experience. With over 150 breweries and more than 500 taps, you’ll have the chance to sample 120+ new and exclusive brews, showcasing the best in Aussie craft beer.

GABS is a full-on festival. Think gourmet bites, refreshing cocktails at over 60 food and drink bars, tunes from the Hot Potato brass band, and even a silent disco. There’s loads of free entertainment, making it the perfect day or night out with your mates.

This year, check out the Friday Night Pink Parties (May 31) and the legendary Weihenstephan brewery from Germany. And don’t miss the GABS Ale Trail for an epic indoor brewery crawl with stops at One Drop, Mountain Culture, and Bentspoke.

More info here.

Festival of Voices Tasmania: (June-July)

Tasmania’s Festival of Voices is back from June 28th to July 7th, turning the island into a winter wonderland of song and celebration. Since 2005, this festival has been bringing together over 30,000 attendees each year with world-class concerts and intimate workshops.

This year’s lineup is awesome, featuring Grammy winner Macy Gray and Eurovision star Montaigne. If you’re an aspiring musician, join workshops led by industry pros like Dr. Elizabeth Scott and Anthony Trecek-King. A cappella fans will love the “Pitch Perfect” workshop with Deke Sharon, the “father of contemporary a cappella.”

Families, there’s plenty for you too! From Jen Lush’s Songwriting for Kids to Allison Farrow’s Nursery Rhyme Favourites, the Youth Choir showcase, and more. Adults can enjoy themed sing-alongs, trivia nights, and even a Uke Springsteen tribute. The festival’s highlight, The Big Sing, is a massive campfire sing-along that’s all about community spirit.

More info here.

VOLUMES: (July)