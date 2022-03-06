FNF Porn: What’s the story with all this cartoon horny?

FNF porn, or more specifically adult cartoons based on the popular internet rhythm game Friday Night Funkin’, is the latest craze clogging up Pornhub. We investigate so you don’t have to.

Type in FNF porn to your chosen search engine, and you are in for a weird and wild time. Not so much in the David Lynch way, more in the ‘oh my god, the world is falling apart, and the children scare me’ kind of way.

I’ve covered a fair bit of this sort of material; Animal Crossing characters getting down and dirty, the crew from Overwatch getting down and dirty…hell, I’ve even witnessed Sonic the Hedgehog speed his way to a furious climax. It comes with the territory when working in video games, so to speak.

Video game characters regularly make their way into adult material, and there’s a pretty rational reason for it all. That said, FNF porn strikes me as a little different – at least partially because when it first came across my figurative desk, I hadn’t the faintest idea what Friday Night Funkin’ actually was.

So one more time for the parents in the back that are gasping in horror: your sweet little boy Jimmy from the 10th grade is seemingly obsessed with FNF porn. But what exactly is that? It’s a fair question, and I’ll do my best to explain.

The true origins of FNF porn

Alright. So obviously, FNF porn starts with Friday Night Funkin’, a rhythm game where you take on the role of Boyfriend as he attempts to woo Girlfriend and various members of her entourage (Mom and Dad included).

To do this, you must sing songs, which in terms of the gameplay translates to pressing buttons at the correct time. Essentially, it’s a lo-fi Guitar Hero with sprite animations, original songs, and surprisingly profound lore.

So a bunch of people played this addictive game, got horny, and then employed every drop of their talent to create some DIY porn cartoons. Rule 34 and the philosophy of pornography do a decent job explaining why this happens. It all boils down to spectacle.

We are drawn to things that are new to us. We are drawn to things that surprise us. And seeing something we are familiar with in a new context will often elicit a stimulating sensation. If it’s a bit taboo, even better.

FNF porn is hardly worth mentioning when viewed within this framework, except that it is for historical reasons.

The rebirth of Newgrounds.com

Newgrounds.com is an enormously important part of the internet’s history. Memes, fan-culture and indie game development all owe part of their identity to this user-centric website (Time magazine ranked it the 39th best website in 2010).

However, this historical significance didn’t stop it from drifting out of cultural relevance when YouTube began to encroach on its territory. By 2014, Newgrounds.com was a shade of its former self despite still having active users and contributors.

That is, until Friday Night Funkin‘, which was developed by a team of four developers who hooked up through Newgrounds, took the world (or at least a small part of it) by storm in 2021.

Since the game debuted at Ludum Dare 47 (a game development jam), it has gone from success to success. The original music has well over a hundred million plays on Spotify. A Kickstarter raised over $2 million USD. Numerous videos about the game have millions of views on YouTube.

And a quick search of FNF porn on any respectable(?) porn website proves there is an audience hungrily waiting for more content. Weird? Sure. But I’m really not in the business of kink-shaming. If you like pixelated dicks and tits, then have at it.

But be warned: it looks like your little boy Jimmy does too. Also…Hi Jimmy, wrong website. Sorry.