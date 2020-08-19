FreeBritney: Britney Spears pushes for her father to be removed as sole conservator

A court trial taking place today will determine whether Britney Spears’ father Jamie will re-obtain the role of her conservator.

In the latest update of the #FreeBritney saga, Britney Spears is allegedly making moves to officially remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her sole conservator.

According to reports, Britney’s attorney has requested that he be permanently replaced by Jodi Montgomery, the licensed professional who has acted as temporary conservator since last year.

Up until last year, Jamie has been the one calling the shots and making the important decisions in all aspects of Britney’s life since her very public mental breakdown back in 2008. Due to health reasons, last year Jamie was replaced on a temporary basis by Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional conservator.

According to a recent filing from lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III reported here, Britney is fighting to keep her current conservator Montgomery after announcing that she is “strongly opposed” to having her father take back his original role. There is even the possibility that she could solicit to end her conservatorship entirely.

A conservator has the power to restrict access to and have control over estate and person; meaning they can control not only a person’s finances but also their personal life, including daily activities, health care, and living arrangements.

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney is asking the court to allow him to connect Britney with an attorney experienced in “contested litigation” because he has concluded that any effort to achieve Britney’s objectives will be aggressively contested by her father. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/aAyCwpooGb — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) August 18, 2020

Britney has been living under a conservatorship for the past 12 years – but why? She has continued to achieve success in the music industry, released hit albums, embarked on world tours, and created a multi-million dollar perfume franchise among many other achievements. This is where the #FreeBritney movement has come in, as fans believe her father and carers are controlling her life, exploiting her fame and affluence.

A status hearing for the case is set to take place today in a Los Angeles court. This comes after the latest court hearing had to be postponed due to #FreeBritney protestors.

Watch this space.