‘Giddy Up!’, Shania Twain is back with new music

Shania Twain has returned with a new dance hit, Giddy Up! ahead of her first album launch in six years, Queen of Me.

Shania Twain has kickstarted 2023 with a new, anthemic dance single, Giddy Up!; arriving a mere month before her first album in six years, Queen of Me, drops on February 3.

The beloved country and pop songstress took to Instagram last night, announcing the launch of her new track, along with a teaser clip of the accompanying music video: “Queen Of Me comes out in one month (!) and Giddy Up! is another taster of what you can expect from the album.”

Twain continued, “Giddy Up! represents the ‘night on the town Shania’ whose prerogative is just to have a little fun and go totally crazy!! I wanna see you tearing up the dance floor in your best cowboy boots to this one – Go listen now!!”

Giddy Up! comes complete with an equally energetic and colourful music video, featuring striking dance choreography, directed by Marmo Films. Watch the clip via YouTube below.

Speaking on the new single and forthcoming album, Shania Twain stated, “the saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!.”

Twain added, “these lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Giddy up! joins previously-released singles from the impending record, Waking Up Dreaming and Last Day of Summer. As Twain told Rolling Stone, “this new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now…I’m happy in my own skin. I’m celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I’ve become. This is me, and I like myself.”

Shania Twain’s Queen of Me LP is slated for release on February 3. Pre-save the album here. Stream Giddy Up! via Spotify below.