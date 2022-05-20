What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (May 20-27)

Another week, another weekend. Which means a whole bunch of hawt live music and events for you to wrap your eyes and ears around.

Friday

Garage staples Crocodylus are heading to Collingwood tonight to play upstairs at the Gasometer. If you love getting rowdy with a raucous crowd, don’t miss out on this one.

One of the best songwriters going round right now, Meg Mac, is taking over The Forum stage tonight in Melbourne. Tickets are moving quickly so make sure you don’t miss out!

Off the back of their third album Golden Doubt, cinematic indie outfit Quivers are taking their stunning live show to Adelaide, then quickly ducking up to Sydney for a set at the Vanguard tomorrow night.

Saturday

Bugs recently popped into our studio to record a Live from Happy session, and if that’s anything to go off, this show is going to be top shelf.

Finally getting the chance to tour her acclaimed sophomore record Herald, Odette is returning to her home town of Sydney to give The Metro crowd goosebumps.

Sunday

Approachable Members Of Your Local Community are hitting up Mary’s Underground in Circular Quay to take the sting out of another ending weekend.

Australia’s next big rapper, Huskii, is taking his energetic performance to Queensland this weekend, following the recent release of his third album anti-hero.

All Weekend

Sydney Writer’s Festival is back this weekend, with more than 300 conversations, debates, performances and panel discussions taking place this week (one-third of which are free!).

Sydney comedy festival continues this weekend, with acts including Michelle Brasier, Aaron Chen, and Alex Ward set to take the stage.

Wednesday

Multi Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer, PJ Morton is in Australia, and his taking his smooth, smooth tunes to Oxford Art Factory to sweeten your hump day.

One of Sydney’s most unique record labels are showcasing their talent at The Vanguard next week thanks to Great Southern Nights. Catch sets from Betty (Neo-Soul), Renwick (Lo-fi Pop), Euan Hart (Folk-Rock), as well as a joint performance from Charlie de’ Medici and Mr. Rhodes (Hip-Hop).

Happy gigging!