Gladys Berejiklian faces pressure to resign following bombshell news of relationship with disgraced MP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing calls for her resignation following revelations of her relationship with disgraced former MP, Daryl Maguire.

Fronting up to an NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) inquiry today, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has admitted she had a close personal relationship with the now-disgraced former Wagga Wagga MP, Daryl Maguire.

Following the disclosure, Berejiklian stated that she would remain in her position, despite calls for her resignation.

Maguire is currently the subject of an ICAC inquiry due to allegedly using his political influence for business deals, including a Badgerys Creek land deal in which he was set to make hundreds of thousands of dollars.

At the inquiry today, Berejiklian admitted that she was in a close personal relationship with Maguire from 2015 up until August of this year – even though she forced him to resign as the Liberal MP for Wagga Wagga in 2018.

However, despite being in a close relationship, she has denied having any knowledge of Maguire’s misconduct.

To be fair to Gladys, it’s incredibly hard to find eligible men in Sydney who aren’t under ICAC investigation — Spring Enjoyer (@chrisjoregan) October 12, 2020



Yet, today the inquiry heard a series of tapped phone calls between the pair during 2017 and 2018, some of which include mention of the Badgerys Creek deal.

In one, Maguire tells Berejiklian that he “finally got Badgerys Creek stuff done” and that he would “make enough money to pay off my debts”. Berejiklian has told the ICAC that it did not register with her and that she did not suspect Maguire of any wrongdoing.

Faaaaark!

Gladys Berejiklian just denied knowing what UWE was. Next thing the inquiry plays a telephone recording between herself and Daryl Maguire discussing UWE. Woooooow! Lied under oath holy cow!! — retro_nicky 💜🐨☕🎨💚 (@nicky_retro) October 11, 2020

Speaking in a media conference following the inquiry, Berejiklian described that she felt “really, really let down” by Maguire. “I’m an extremely private person and without question I stuffed up in my personal life and I accept that,” she continued.

Gladys Berejiklian’s relationships are her own business. Gladys Berejiklian’s communications about dodgy property deals in the state of New South Wales are everyone’s business.#auspol #nswpol — Van Badham (@vanbadham) October 12, 2020

Following the revelations, NSW Labor Opposition Leader Jodi McKay described that the premier had been “unmasked” and that she must resign immediately.

“There is someone who has led our state, and she has known every time she’s stood up here and has defended a minister and their bad behaviour, she has known her own dirty little secrets,” she described.

Gladys Berejiklian cannot walk in to the parliament tomorrow as Premier of NSW, given her evidence at ICAC today. She must resign. — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) October 12, 2020

However, Berejiklian has described that despite making this “mistake”, she has not been accused of any wrongdoing by the ICAC and is therefore not required to step down.

Berejiklian argued that there is nothing wrong with “two consenting adults who happen to be members of parliament” having a relationship. She continued that the relationship was not of a “sufficient status” for it to be disclosed.

In keeping with NSW’s ‘gold standard’ contact tracing system, anyone who has had contact with Gladys Berejiklian over the past 5 years will now distance themselves immediately#nswpol — The Shovel (@TheShovel) October 12, 2020

We’ll keep you posted on more as it unfolds.

