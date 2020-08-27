Got some spare cash? Notorious B.I.G.’s crown and Tupac’s love letters are up for sale

The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic crown and high-school love letters written by Tupac Shakur are up for sale in a major international hip-hop auction.

In an auction held by Sotheby’s, Brooklyn rapper Biggie Smalls’ infamous crown, worn and signed just three days before he was killed, as well as 22 autographed love letters written by a teenage Tupac, are up for bidding.

The crown, which is expected to sell for between $200,000-$300,00, was put up for sale by photographer Barron Claiborne, who captured Notorious B.I.G. wearing the piece just days before the fatal drive-by shooting that took his life.

Not one to let Biggie hog the spotlight, 42 pages of love-letters written by Tupac to his high school sweetheart Kathy Loy are set to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

The estimates have been set low with the hope that the auction will attract first-time bidders and hip-hop fans rather than just multi-millionaire buyers.

The auction is set to be held on September 15 at Sotheby’s New York. It will feature over 120 hip-hop related items, which can be viewed in person at the auction house or online via a digital gallery.

Sotheby Senior Specialist Cassandra Hatton who organised the auction told GVWire, “The impact of hip-hop is everywhere – sneakers, clothing, jewellery, art, music. I wanted to have a sale that really recognised how massive that impact really is.”

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Queens Public Library Hip Hop Programs and non-profit organisation, Building Beats. To check out the auction, head here.

