Grimes has described her next album as a “space opera” where two A.I. beings “fall into a lesbian romance“. And it’s already on her computer.

On Thursday, Grimes replied to a comment on Instagram asking her about the “vibez” of her upcoming album. She had a lengthy reply, writing:

“It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE—an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the A.I. creation story on Earth from the brain of the engineer who invented A.I. because he wants to relive his life but see if his perfect dream girl could team him to love thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity—overcome by the machines.

As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex.”

Confused? Well wait, there’s more!

“Simultaneously— “NO ONE” (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll A.I. puppets to wreak havoc,” she continued.

“DARK MATTER—her lead A.I. demon—enters basically as the “black swan” to Claire De Lune—but in the end they fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully A.I. beings in this universe. It goes on but that’s where the first part of the story stops.”

A.I, the male gaze, demons and sapphic love. That’s just the “first part of the story“.

Grimes, 33, didn’t reveal a release date.

Still, a website linked in her Instagram bio allows fans to “join the waiting list“, and so suggests that it may be coming in the not so distant future.

Another comment on Grimes’ post asked, “where’s the album (?)“, to which she replied, “on my computer“.

Speculation about Grimes’ new album first came up in January when she teased at releasing music soon, and stated: “MUSIC IS READY BUT BUSINESS IS NOT“.

She also added that she had been working on a collaborative project with Caroline Polachek, “CAROLINE AND I HAVE STARTED A THING BUT SHES RLY GOOD AT MUSIC AND ITS DAMNED COMPLEX! IM LIKE WTF IS THIS.”

this honestly could’ve said any assortment of words after “grimes says her next album will be” and i would believe it — coridiaz (@corigrams) July 3, 2021

The album will be her sixth studio album, following Miss Anthropocene which was released in 2020. It will also be her first album released with a major label, namely, Columbia Records.

She signed with Columbia Records in March of this year. To date, Grimes has only released music with independent labels, including Arbutus and 4AD.

The narrative of the new album outlined in her Instagram comment is convoluted.

But if its soundscape comes close to the power of her piercing, ethereal and transfixing voice on Miss Anthropocene, it will surely be captivating.