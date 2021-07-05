Megan Thee Stallion may be appearing in Disney+ ‘She-Hulk’ series

Thot s*it rapper, Megan Thee Stallion is rumoured to be joining the MCU via the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

From the Grammys to the BET Awards to fire remixes, rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion’s career continues to soar.

But now, the ‘Hot Girl’ is rumoured to be taking her talents to the small screen.

According to Comic Book Resources (CBR), there’s a strong rumour floating around that says that Megan Thee Stallion will be appearing as herself in She-Hulk on Disney+.

The comic book-focused site credits their information to Michael Roman, “host and curator” of the YouTube channel, ‘Everything Always’.

The channel talks about all things pop culture and Marvel, with Roman stating that he heard the news himself from trusted sources who are working on the show.

“So again, this is coming from one of my very own sources here at the channel in an exclusive, this has not been reported anywhere else…” Roman says in his YouTube video titled “Exclusive: Megan Thee Stallion joins the Marvel MCU”.

“We are happy to report that Megan Thee Stallion has, indeed, joined the Marvel cinematic universe and will be showing up on Disney+ in the future She-Hulk series. We have also learned about the role, that she’s playing none other than Megan Thee Stallion.”

Roman does warn viewers to take his video “with a grain of salt”.

However, if the rumours are true (and Roman is “99.9 per cent sure” they are), then fans of the Savage rapper will have a lot to look forward to when the show airs.

Roman states that the rapper’s appearance on the show will be more than a typical celebrity cameo.

“…Apparently, it’s not limited to a cameo as she might have actually filmed for multiple episodes, indicating that it would be a reoccurring role…” Roman explains halfway through the video.

She-Hulk, whose real name is Jennifer Walters, is the cousin of the Hulk, Bruce Banner.

Walters receives the power to transform into her own super-powered form after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner.

While not much is known about the show’s plot, Variety has reported that it will focus on Walters after she “inherits … [Banner’s] Hulk powers” via the aforementioned method.

However, unlike the Hulk, She-Hulk “retain[s] most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.”

Again, if the rumours are true, Megan Thee Stallion will be acting alongside Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Renée Goldsberry and Ginger Gonzaga.

The premiere date for the show is currently unknown.