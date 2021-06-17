Jameela Jamil to star as Marvel villainess, Titania in ‘She-Hulk’ series

Jameela has shifted from presenter and model, to the perfect Tahani on The Good Place, to the villainess of Titania in She-Hulk.

Not only that, but Jamil is also an extremely vocal queer activist who focuses on women’s issues and body positivity through her communicative-led project I Weigh.

She is the best role model for this Disney+ character, imo.

Accompanying Jamil for the She-Hulk cast is Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany, who plays the show’s protagonist Jennifer Walters.

The plot entails Jennifer Walters gaining super strength and fashioning green skin, after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin and OG Hulk, Bruce Banner.

Except, she isn’t entirely like her Hulky cousin – she doesn’t throw a rage fit and instead remains chill.

In the comics, she is always the ‘She-Hulk’ in her everyday life as a bad-ass lawyer.

But what is a protagonist without their antagonist? Come on through Ms Jameela, playing the role of Titania – aka Jennifer Walters’ long-term rival who has incredible strength.

It makes sense that a 179cm queen like Jameela will perfectly embody such a character.

I question Marvel’s casting sometimes but man are they on point when it comes to the villainess. Cate (Hela) , Gillan (Nebula) , Hahn (Agatha), and now Jameela is gonna keep the hot streak going!#Marvel #SheHulk https://t.co/3ALoobIlZw pic.twitter.com/rpfvXrV729 — Shyam Oza (@ShyamOza) June 15, 2021

The new series has been described as a comedy, with head writer Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) with co-directors Kat Coiro (Single Parents) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever).

With hilarious accolades and a strong female team, I can guarantee the show will be fantastic.

This will be an exciting change of pace for Jameela who has done some voice acting for children’s TV shows in the recent past like DuckTales, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Animaniacs, Rugrats and Mira, Royal Detective.

After The Good Place wrapped up, she remained as a host on the American game show ‘The Misery Index’ and also a judge on the dance show Legendary by HBO Max.

Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 🎉🎉🎉

We need far more #jameelajamil on our screens – silver & small ❤️❤️❤️#shehulk https://t.co/CMLaMOpb2J — Renata Czinkotai 💙🌹 (@coalfaceshaman) June 15, 2021

Other fabulous additions of the She-Hulk cast contain Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth and, wait for it, dreamboat Mark Ruffalo who will be returning to his role as the Hulk.

Disney+ streaming has really been coming through with the bounty of Marvel content it’s been presenting, following the success of WandaVision (starring Elizabeth Olsen), The Falcon, The Winter Soldier and of course, Loki.