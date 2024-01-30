Wu-Tang’s GZA, Alice In Wonderland & Sporty Spice Melanie C: Groovin the Moo 2024 lineup is here!

Groovin The Moo alumni like DMA’s, Hot Dub Time Machine, The Jungle Giants, Mallrat, and San Cisco are back to rock your world

Hold onto your good selves Happy fam, because Groovin the Moo 2024 is just around the corner and it’s bringing good times, good tunes, and a whole lot of udderly moo-velous vibes!

Whether you’re a seasoned Groovin The Moo pro or a first-timer ready to experience the magic, get ready for a festival packed with a diverse lineup that promises something for everyone.

From familiar faces to fresh finds, GTM alumni such as DMA’s, Hot Dub Time Machine, The Jungle Giants, Mallrat, and San Cisco are poised to rock your world. The stage is set for an exhilarating dance experience with international superstars like Alison Wonderland, making a return to Australia after 5 years, along with GZA from Wu-Tang, Sporty Spice Melanie C, and Meduza.

Amidst the lineup, rising stars Jacoténe, The Grogans, and Nerve & Friends are prepared to steal the show, offering an opportunity to discover new favourites. Take a musical journey around the globe with Canadian powerhouses The Beaches and Jessie Reyez, American singer-songwriters Armani White and Stephen Sanchez, and the electrifying Claire Rosinkranz.

As you savour the sounds of the UK, chart-topping Kenya Grace and indie veterans The Kooks, along with the beats of DJ extraordinaire Mura Masa, will provide a diverse and captivating musical experience. But the festivities don’t end there.

Triple j Unearthed and Fresh Produce are set to showcase the hottest up-and-coming talent, while community programs promise to add an extra touch of fun and engagement. And, of course, the festival wouldn’t be complete without the legendary hosts Carla from Bankstown and Mowgli May, who will keep the energy high throughout the event.

With A-Z lineup from Alison Wonderland to The Rions, this GTM promises to be one for the ages. So mark your calendars, grab your dancing shoes, and get ready to mooove it like never before!

Check out the Full line up below:

TICKETING INFO

Tickets to GTM go on sale Tuesday 6 February 2024 at the below local times:

12:00PM: Newcastle, Sunshine Coast

2:00PM: Bendigo

3:00PM: Wayville

4:00PM: Bunbury

5:00PM: Canberra

Tickets will be available online via www.gtm.net.au or www.moshtix.com.au