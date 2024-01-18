Listen to San Cisco’s anthemic new single ‘Summer Days’

San Cisco are somehow “lonely in the middle of a disco” on bittersweet new single, Summer Days

San Cisco have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming record, an anthemic new single titled Summer Days.

Inspired by the rock-arena choruses purpose-built for chanting, the single taps Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook for a sonic summertime reverie equal parts melancholic and euphoric.

Twinkling keys and leisurely drums form the basis for San Cisco’s reflections on overthinking and pondering the ‘what ifs’ of life. There’s a bittersweetness to the single, tinged in nostalgia in some moments but truly ascendant in others.

For his part, Allbrook delivers an infectious sing-along chorus, ruminating on somehow feeling “lonely in the middle of a disco.”

Speaking of the single in a press statement, the band — composed of Jordi Davieson, Josh Biondillo and Scarlett Stevens — described Summer Days as a kind of year-end reset, where we look at both the past and the future through conflicting lenses.

“Experiencing loss isn’t just about reflecting on the past, it’s also about mourning what the future could have been,” the band explained. “[It’s] the mark of a new year and a new beginning. But where do you fit into it all?”

The single is accompanied by a cinematic music video (above), which was directed by Levi Cranston, and follows the trio as they undergo science experiments, run across wharfs and traipse woodlands. Cranston incidently directed all three previous clips, including our personal fav, Lost Without You (below).

Summer Days is the final single to be lifted from San Cisco’s upcoming fifth album, Under The Light, which is set for release on March 1.

It features previously released tracks Lost Without You, Horoscope, Honeycomb and High, and is said to usher in a new era of maturity for the trio, with a body of work that “truly embodies the genuine essence of San Cisco.”

Speaking of Under The Light in an interview with Happy Mag, Jordi said the project adopts an “experimental attitude,” and described it as “our most honest and mature musical effort yet.”

In anticipation of Under The Light, you can listen to the final single Summer Days below.