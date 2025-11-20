Hank Lemon Explores Wealth and Wonder in New Folk Ballad

Raw, timeless blues for the searching soul.

Emerging from the thunderous, “bombastic” drum kit of Naked Giants, Henry LaVallee has carved out a deeply personal and resonant new space as Hank Lemon.

Trading cut-off jorts for boot-cut Wranglers and a drum stool for the spotlight, LaVallee has immersed himself in Seattle’s Ballard folk and country scene.

He’s a lifetime songwriter finally stepping centre-stage, honing his craft at legendary haunts like the Tractor Tavern and through busking sessions at Pike Place Market.

His songs are vignettes of American life, viewed through the windshield of a working-class musician and filled with themes of love, the open road, and long-term commitment.

This foundation makes his latest single, ‘Gold Can’t Buy Love or Piece of Mind,’ a powerful and authentic next step.

Released today, November 21 2025, the song is a poignant ballad of existential search. It follows a protagonist born into wealth but starving for depth, who abandons his gilded cage to find connection and wonder in the wider world.

The narrative arc, finding love, having his heart broken, and yet valuing the experience over his former, colourless existence, is both classic and deeply affecting. It’s a timeless folk tale, but Hank Lemon tells it with a fresh, lived-in sincerity.

Musically, the track is an exceptional showcase in organic instrumentation. Recorded 100% live with no overdubs, the song breathes with a palpable, communal energy.

LaVallee cites a triangulation of inspirations: the wandering spirit of the Grateful Dead’s ‘Mississippi Half-Step,’ the wistful folk of Fairport Convention’s ‘Meet on the Ledge,’ and the gritty storytelling of Richard Thompson’s ‘Beeswing.’

This blend is evident in the track’s warm, acoustic-driven arrangement, which provides a perfect bedrock for Gianni Aiello’s soaring, emotive guitar solo, a highlight tracked live that feels less like a technical showcase and more like the protagonist’s heart cracking open.

‘Gold Can’t Buy Love or Piece of Mind’ encourages listeners to embrace the beautiful, unpredictable risk of love and life, reinforcing that true wealth is found in experience, not in a bank account.

It’s a heartfelt, expertly executed piece from an artist who is clearly just hitting his stride.