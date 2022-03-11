What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs

We’ve put together a hand-picked guide to the best gigs and festivals happening around the country over the next week.

We love live music for so many reasons…we feel unity, belonging, ecstasy, relief. We feel pure fun and pure depression, all rolled into the same neat package. Such is the experiential power of live music.

Here at Happy we also understand that feeling of missing out on something special. That’s why we’re here with this week’s gig guide.

Pitch festival starts today, taking place on Djabwurrung land down in Moyston, VIC. In its fifth year running Pitch is emerging as one the country’s best events in the house and techno scene.

Despite the disappointing announcement that outdoor stages have been cancelled due to weather, King street Carnival will still be going ahead with a stack of venues hosting gigs. Venues such as The Bank & Waywards, The Marly, Newtown Hotel, The Vanguard and many more will be popping from Friday to Sunday this weekend.

This seems a perfect gig for the beautiful Avoca Picture theatre. The beachside setting and Julia Jacklin’s doleful tunes will be an idyllic scene.

The Brisbane indie rockers will bring their high energy set to the Hordern tonight in support of their album, Love Signs, which dropped mid last year.

This gig ain’t one to be missed. Genesis Owusu has been killing it over the past year or so, his raging brand indie rock fuelled hip-hop winning fans over in the masses. Hoping The Taviolo has brought in some flooring reinforcements.

The long-standing, 90s alt-rock band from Brissy will be hitting the Gold Coast this Sunday.

Brunswick festival is still running for the remainder of the weekend with a number of quality gigs remaining.

Hitting The Forum in Melbourne for a hometown gig this Saturday, Smith Street Band isn’t one to be missed.