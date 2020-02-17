Harrison Ford says ‘Indiana Jones 5’ will begin filming in two months

Following multiple years of delays, Harrison Ford has finally revealed Indiana Jones 5 will begin filming this Autumn.

Ford was only announced last week to return as the titular character, having played him since 1981.

Harrison Ford said in a recent interview that Indiana Jones 5 will begin filming in two months, following numerous delays and setbacks.

In a recent interview for CBS News, Ford announced that filming will begin in 2 months time. IT was also announced that the film will be a continuation of the past 4 movies and not a reboot of the series.

Ford talked about his love of coming back to past roles, “I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. We have the opportunity to make another because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when it started.”

He continued by saying, “I think of the people who go to my movies more as customers than I do as ‘fans’, ‘fans’ feels kind of weird to me, always has. But the fact that these people support my business, and I’m responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer.” Fords return to the series follows the 2018 rumour that Chris Pratt would be taking over the iconic role. He bluntly shut down the rumours, “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy…”

The new film will follow on from the somewhat average The Crystal Skull. Let us hope the new film creates the same sense of adventure as the first three films.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally scheduled for release last July, before being pushed back one year and then two. The new release date is July 9th 2021. Nothing about the plot has been shared so far, so keep your eyes open for more details to come.