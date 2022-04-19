Harry Styles announced 2023 Australian tour

Harry Styles has just announced he will be returning to Australia next year.

After sadly having to cancel this year’s Australian and New Zealand tour, Harry Styles has just confirmed he will be coming back to Australia in early 2023 for a full run of his Love on Tour.

Harry’s tour will kick off at Perth’s HBF Park on February 20 and he will be kicking it in Aussie venues until March 3 before heading to New Zealand.

See Harry Style’s Love on Tour dates below

Monday, Feb 20 – Perth, HBF Park

Friday, Feb 24 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Tuesday, Feb 28 – Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

Friday, Mar 3 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Tuesday, Mar 7 – Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

Pre-sale tickets will be available next week on April 26.