HBO Reveals First Harry Potter TV Cast – And It’s Magic!

Wands up! Prepare to fall in love with wizarding all over again

The wizarding world is buzzing as HBO unveils its first major casting for the upcoming Harry Potter series, with John Lithgow stepping into Albus Dumbledore’s robes and Nick Frost bringing Rubeus Hagrid to life.

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) will take on the complex role of Severus Snape, while Janet McTeer (The Menu) transforms into Minerva McGonagall.

Rounding out the lineup are Luke Thallon as Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Filch, promising a fresh yet faithful take on J.K. Rowling’s beloved characters.

Fans are already divided over the bold choices, especially Essiedu’s casting as Snape, but excitement is brewing for this “authentic” adaptation.

With Rowling as executive producer, the series aims to dive deeper into the books’ rich lore than the films could. \

Meanwhile, rumours swirl that Cillian Murphy may play Voldemort—but the hunt for Harry, Ron, and Hermione continues!

Set to debut in 2026, this magical reimagining is ready to enchant a new generation.