Iggy Pop and Josh Homme have made their ‘American Valhalla’ documentary free to watch online

Iggy Pop and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme have live-streamed their film American Valhalla for the first time. The film documents the making of Iggy’s 17th studio album, Post Pop Depression.

Mandatory self-isolation weighs heavily on our minds with hefty fines in place for those leaving the house in NSW, but at least we’re spoilt for choice as to how to occupy our time in solitude online. Artists have come together to boost morale and provide online free entertainment for their fans as live music gigs have been banned globally; and Iggy Pop and Josh Homme are the latest to join the club.

The American Valhalla documentary is now available to stream for free on YouTube as Iggy Pop and Josh Hommes join the celebrity live streaming trend.

In a selfless bid to show their dedication to self-isolation measures, the unlikely musical duo shared their story on YouTube as a means of encouraging fans to stay indoors during the current coronavirus crisis.

The rock legend and godfather of punk, Iggy, writes on his Instagram that “We are very dedicated to make sure you stay at home. Therefore we have a treat for you on Monday. One and only screening of American Valhalla! #stayhome #withme”.

Iggy Pop reached out to Josh Homme back in 2016 inviting him to collaborate in what would be his first new music in 13 years with the ethereal aim “to go where neither of us had gone before. That was the agreement. And to go all the way.” And only a few months later the rock-duo were doing just that and recording the first demos in the Californian Desert alongside Homme’s bandmate Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders.

Lucky for us, the somewhat spiritual journey of this “unlikely musical collaboration between two mavericks of American rock” was documented by Eagle Rock Entertainment and can now be watched free online anytime.

Homme has famously described Iggy as “the last of the one-and-onlys” in the wake of David Bowie and Lou Reed’s deaths, a fact the 72-year old does not shy away from. His music and rock-and-roll nature verge on existential; so acutely aware of his own mortality and yet so blissfully blasé about fearing neither life nor death.

Perhaps, we should all take a leaf out of Iggy’s book and adopt such a fearless approach to life throughout this time of indefinite uncertainty due to COVID-19. Check out the full documentary below.