“Grab a Synth” with 1.4GB of ’80s synths for free from IK Multimedia

Today, IK Multimedia announced it was giving away 1.4GB of retro-futuristic ’80s synth sounds for free. Find out how you can get access!

IK Multimedia is giving away Hitmaker: Synthwave for free, and offering 15% off its upcoming synth, the UNO Synth Pro.

Hitmaker: Synthwave is jam-packed with 100 ready-to-use instruments and 50 MIDI files. According to IK Multimedia, all the samples have “been created with the highest-quality studio processors to preserve their warm, rich analogue sound”.

The 1980s-inspired library pays tribute to vintage tones that are spliced with futuristic, sci-fi sounds. With the opportunity to play around with throbbing bass lines, dominant synth leads, analog drum kits, dystopian atmospheric pads, evolving synth arpeggios and robot vocal chops — this free pack is a no-brainer.

As well as this, you will be gifted a coupon for 15% off the preorder for IK Multimedia’s new analog synth UNO Synth Pro. This synth features a unique dual-filter, up to 256 presets, 3-oscillator paraphonic design and a number of studio-grade effects. It is set to be released later in the year.

IK Multimedia’s SampleTank 4 Custom Shop is a free workstation that can be used to run Hitmaker: Synthwave. You can install SampleTank 4 Custom Shop using IK Product Manager. Hitmaker: Synthwave is valued at $50, but by simply responding to a short survey on synthesizers, your complimentary copy of Hitmaker: Synthwave will be added to your IK account.

To participate in the survey, log in or register here.