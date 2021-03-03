News

“Grab a Synth” with 1.4GB of ’80s synths for free from IK Multimedia

ES

by Emily Suine

uno synth pro
ES

by Emily Suine

Today, IK Multimedia announced it was giving away 1.4GB of retro-futuristic ’80s synth sounds for free. Find out how you can get access!

IK Multimedia is giving away Hitmaker: Synthwave for free, and offering 15% off its upcoming synth, the UNO Synth Pro.

Hitmaker: Synthwave is jam-packed with 100 ready-to-use instruments and 50 MIDI files. According to IK Multimedia, all the samples have “been created with the highest-quality studio processors to preserve their warm, rich analogue sound”.

IK Multimedia hitmaker synthwave

The 1980s-inspired library pays tribute to vintage tones that are spliced with futuristic, sci-fi sounds. With the opportunity to play around with throbbing bass lines, dominant synth leads, analog drum kits, dystopian atmospheric pads,  evolving synth arpeggios and robot vocal chops — this free pack is a no-brainer.

As well as this, you will be gifted a coupon for 15% off the preorder for IK Multimedia’s new analog synth UNO Synth Pro. This synth features a unique dual-filter, up to 256 presets, 3-oscillator paraphonic design and a number of studio-grade effects. It is set to be released later in the year.

IK Multimedia’s SampleTank 4 Custom Shop is a free workstation that can be used to run Hitmaker: Synthwave. You can install SampleTank 4 Custom Shop using IK Product Manager. Hitmaker: Synthwave is valued at $50, but by simply responding to a short survey on synthesizers, your complimentary copy of Hitmaker: Synthwave will be added to your IK account.

To participate in the survey, log in or register here.

Related