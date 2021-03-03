Sticky Fingers bassist Paddy Cornwall has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for a fight with the band’s frontman Dylan Frost in 2019.

In news that won’t come as much of a surprise to you, bassist Paddy Cornwall, of the notorious indie rock band Sticky Fingers, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment following a brawl with the frontman Dylan Frost. Cornwall’s sentence will be served in the community.

In a scene that feels all too familiar, the fight apparently took place outside Marrickville Bowlo, where the pair had been drinking for six hours prior. Cornwall allegedly punched Frost five times in the head before tackling him to the ground, sitting on him, and proceeding to punch him another 26 more times.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Downing Centre Local Court heard that the argument had begun after Frost threw Cornwall’s hat away, resulting in Cornwall throwing a phone at Frost and kicking him. Witnesses came to intervene but the fight lasted until emergency services arrived on the scene.

Cornwall’s lawyer (Dr. Olav Nielssen) told the courts that Frost has allegedly assaulted Cornwall many times throughout the band’s career, including one time with a cymbal while performing. Using this argument, Nielssen tried to have the charges dismissed based on mental health grounds, which the magistrate rejected. But, they did accept his guilty plea.

We think it goes without saying, Sticky Fingers are no strangers to controversy, namely allegations of violence and discrimination from Dylan Frost. Fellow artists including Thelma Plum, Dispossessed frontman Birrugan Dunn-Velasco, and Camp Cope have all called Frost out for his appalling behaviour.

The continued criticism of the singer resulted in the band pulling out of festival slots and embarking on a two-year hiatus, returning with a new single, a world tour to accompany it, and a terrible first interview back with Triple J’s Hack.

I've listened to four minutes of the Sticky Fingers Hack interview and I've heard them say "I don't really wanna talk about that" three times#copout — Toss a Coin to Your Photographer (@BrittA2211) April 12, 2018

The Sydney five-piece announced on their website that “they ready for their 5th album for 2021,” we don’t know what to expect but we can always expect some controversy to come with it when it’s Sticky Fingers.