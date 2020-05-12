 ​ ​
Jerry Stiller, ‘Seinfeld’ actor and Ben Stiller’s father, dies age 92

Comedian Jerry Stiller and father to Ben Stiller has passed away from natural causes, aged 92.

Stiller was best known for his role on Seinfeld as George Costanzas’ father Frank, as well as playing Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens. He also appeared in Heavyweights and The Heartbreak Kid, as well as both Zoolander movies alongside his son.

For his role on Seinfeld, Stiller received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 1997 and won the American Comedy Award for Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series.

Born in New York in 1927, Stiller served in the US Army during World War Two. He married comedian Anne Meara, Ben Stiller’s mother, in 1953 and they were married until her death in 2015. The couple had a successful comedy duo, Stiller And Meara, during the ’60s and ’70s, often appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Tributes have poured out for the beloved comedian.

