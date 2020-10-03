Jimmy Barnes says Cold Chisel ‘might be done’ touring

Jimmy Barnes has called time on Cold Chisel’s touring days on Neil Griffiths’ podcast The Green Room, saying “I’ve got a feeling we might be done”.

In an episode of Neil Griffiths’ podcast due to be released Tuesday October 6, Jimmy Barnes sent shockwaves through the heart of working class Australia, revealing he has a feeling Cold Chisel might be done touring for good.

The news will rock the core of our nations dads after the band wrapped up what was possibly their last ever tour this February. Barnes reflected that after touring for nearly half a century, “I think we’ve put it to bed for a while.”

The Australian legend affectionately known as Barnsey spoke on Griffiths’ podcast promoting his new book, Killing Time, and discussing new solo music.

When asked what comes next for the quintessential Australian pub-rock band, Barnes wouldn’t rule out an album, but cast shadows over the future of the band’s live presence.

“Maybe there’s more of a chance that we might make a record, but I don’t know if we’re ever gonna go out and do, like, a major tour as such. It could be the odd gig here and there for special events or special occasions but I don’t see Cold Chisel doing a major tour ever again”.

The band toured Australia and New Zealand last summer in support of their ninth album Blood Moon which debuted at number on the ARIA charts, leaving the band with enough awards to wipe their asses with.

“We love each other and when we finished we were playing great, it’s just so hard and time consuming and emotional to get it all up and running while I’m writing and making three records a year of my own and Mossy’s touring and Don’s doing this, it’s very difficult to get us all in one place.”

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jimmy Barnes will release his latest book, Killing Time.